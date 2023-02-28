Administration arts and entertainment Events Finances 

Norfolk Arts Commission Accepting Grant Applications for Fiscal Year 2024

HRM Staff , , , , , , ,

By: City of Norfolk

Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations serving Norfolk citizens encouraged to apply

NORFOLK, VA –The Norfolk Arts Commission’s mission is to increase the availability and awareness of artistic and cultural experiences that benefit residents in every corner of the city. Each year, Norfolk Arts awards grants to dozens of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations that support that mission and do not receive any other City of Norfolk funding.

Norfolk Arts grant applications for Fiscal Year 2024 (Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2024) are now available online. Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are encouraged to apply.

To assist the application process, Norfolk Arts is hosting grant assistance workshops:

                             Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. 
                             Mary D. Pretlow Library
                             111 W. Ocean View Ave.

                             Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
                             Jordan-Newby Library at Broad Creek
                             1425 Norchester Ave.

The grant workshops are free and registration is not required.

All FY2024 Norfolk Arts grant applications must be submitted by March 31 at 11:59 p.m. 

For more information about the Norfolk Arts grant program, application process and questions, contact Arts Manager, Debra Burrell at (757) 664-4330 (office) or (757) 274-2819 (mobile), or email artscommission@norfolk.gov.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.