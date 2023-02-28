Norfolk Arts Commission Accepting Grant Applications for Fiscal Year 2024

By: City of Norfolk

Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations serving Norfolk citizens encouraged to apply

NORFOLK, VA –The Norfolk Arts Commission’s mission is to increase the availability and awareness of artistic and cultural experiences that benefit residents in every corner of the city. Each year, Norfolk Arts awards grants to dozens of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations that support that mission and do not receive any other City of Norfolk funding.

Norfolk Arts grant applications for Fiscal Year 2024 (Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2024) are now available online. Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are encouraged to apply.

To assist the application process, Norfolk Arts is hosting grant assistance workshops:

Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Library

111 W. Ocean View Ave.

Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

Jordan-Newby Library at Broad Creek

1425 Norchester Ave.

The grant workshops are free and registration is not required.

All FY2024 Norfolk Arts grant applications must be submitted by March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about the Norfolk Arts grant program, application process and questions, contact Arts Manager, Debra Burrell at (757) 664-4330 (office) or (757) 274-2819 (mobile), or email artscommission@norfolk.gov.