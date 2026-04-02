Norfolk Arts Commission Opens Grant Applications for Fiscal Year 2027

Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations serving Norfolk residents are invited to apply.

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Arts Commission has invested millions of dollars in local arts and cultural organizations, strengthening the City’s creative heartbeat. The momentum continues asgrant applications for the upcoming fiscal year are now open, offering nonprofits a chance to secure funding that expands access to the arts for all Norfolk residents.

Grant applications for organizations not currently receiving other City of Norfolk funding are open for Fiscal Year 2027 (September 1, 2026 – August 31, 2027).

Funding opportunities include:

General Operating Support

Project Grants

Arts Equity Funding Support

Completed applications must be submitted by 4:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 13, 2026. Please note this is a hard deadline, not a postmark deadline. Click HERE to for more information and application links, or email artscommission@norfolk.gov.

The Norfolk Arts Commission awards grants for nonprofit organizations that serve Norfolk residents, maintain an active lay Board of Directors, and comply with federal regulations prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, national origin, disability, age, or sex. Organizations must also ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities as outlined in the application.