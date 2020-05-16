Norfolk Arts Provides Virtual Access to the Arts and Information on Emergency Art Grants and Funding

NORFOLK, VA – Never has there been more virtual access to the arts than now. Travel and experience Norfolk and the world without having to put on a mask.

Norfolk Arts has created a one-stop shop for experiencing the arts while quarantined at home. Go to https://norfolkarts.net/cures-for-the-social-distance-blues/ to find a list of free offerings from artists, museums & more. Take a free photography class, create your own comic, download a Norfolk public artwork coloring page or work a Norfolk Arts puzzle online, watch a free Shakespeare play, or virtually tour Beijing’s world-famous Palace Museum, which sits inside the Forbidden City.

Discover online offerings from Norfolk’s Arts & Humanities grantees such as podcasts from local artists and virtual acting, fitness, and comedy classes. There is an abundance of free resources offered by the world’s great cultural institutions from the Smithsonian to Lincoln Center to Ivy League Colleges and Nikon. Hear a story read and doodle with children’s book author Mo Willems or a NASA astronaut, tour Frank Lloyd Wrights’ most famous buildings, watch a Broadway play, or create your own tune to wash your hands by.

Norfolk Arts’ comprehensive website lists current grants and relief funding for visual artists, musicians, authors, performers, even live entertainment crew members whose main source of income has been affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. There is financial assistance for published authors from the Carnegie Fund and grants for freelancers working in the Documentary Field, just to name a few. These are resources identified with funding still available. The opportunities are updated daily.

“My inbox is bombarded with more emails than I can manage. Organizations have thoughtfully identified, established their own relief funding or have suggested various resources for artists; however, most are exhausted with requests. We aim to maintain a current list with funds still available.” Says Karen Rudd, Manager of Norfolk arts.

Go to www.norfolkarts.net to experience some good that COVID-19 cannot take from the world.