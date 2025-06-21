Norfolk Casion Project to Host Second Subcontractor and Vendor Meeting

By: Victor Greene

NORFOLK, VA – Construction of the $750 million Norfolk Casino is moving forward, and Boyd Gaming, in partnership with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, is continuing outreach to local businesses. The project’s construction manager, Yates/Ballard, will host an informational meeting to connect with local and regional subcontractors and construction suppliers interested in participating in the next phase of development.

This event is designed to provide details about upcoming business opportunities and requirements for vendors and subcontractors. It follows a successful initial outreach session held in March.

WHAT:

Subcontractor and Vendor Informational Meeting

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Old Dominion University – Big Blue Room, Chartway Arena

4320 Hampton Boulevard

Norfolk, VA 23504

PARKING:

Available at the 43rd Street Parking Garage