Norfolk City Council Meets Electronically April 28

Multiple options for public participation

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk City Council will hold its formal meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Hall Building, 11th Floor, Council Chamber.

The meeting will be held as an electronic meeting pursuant to and in accordance with Ordinance 47,967. The public may electronically obtain a copy of the meeting notification/agenda for the meeting on or before Friday, April 24, 2020, online at www.norfolk.gov. Comments at the meeting will be limited to agenda items only.

In order to comply with State and Federal recommendations, occupancy in the Council Chamber will be limited. Public access to listen to or observe the meeting in real-time without attending the meeting in person will be available through these platforms:

For Norfolk Residents on NorfolkTV-48 Through livestream on the City’s website:

https://www.norfolk.gov/1119/City-Council-Meeting-Videos-Podcasts

Through WebEx Video:

https://convoice.webex.com476818100@convoice.webex.com

Meeting Number 476 818 100

Password: CCmeeting#2020

Through WebEx Phone:

1-415-655-0002

Access Code: 476 818 100#

Password: CCmeeting#2020

The City Clerk is responsible for receiving comments from the public before the meeting. Anyone who wishes to submit a comment and not attend the meeting in person may participate by videoconference, phone or email by following these steps prior to the meeting:

Email ccouncil@norfolk.gov or call 757-664-4253 and leave a name and phone number. A staff member will call back. For email comments: provide name, agenda item and comment. The Clerk will note your email and agenda item for the formal record. To participate by phone: email ccouncil@norfollk.gov or call 757-664-4253 and provide name, agenda item and phone number. A member of the Clerk’s staff will call when Council is ready for your comment. The speaker will have up to 3 minutes to address Council telephonically. To participate by videoconference: either email ccouncil@norfollk.gov or call 757-664-4253 and provide name, agenda item and phone number, prior to the meeting.

On April 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

A member of the Clerk’s staff will unmute you when Council is ready for your comment.

The formal meeting will not include a “new business” session.

Note: Persons needing special assistance, such as a handheld microphone or ASL interpreter, or any other accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act are asked to call the City Clerk’s Office at 664-4253at least three days before the meeting.