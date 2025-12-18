Norfolk City Offices Closing for Christmas, New Year’s

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries, The Slover, recreation centers, Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC), Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 26, as well as Thursday, Jan. 1, and Friday, Jan. 2. Libraries and recreation centers with regular Saturday hours, as well as Norfolk Animal Care Center, will be open on Saturday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 3.

Norfolk Courthouse, General District Court and Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 26, as well as Thursday, Jan. 1. Norfolk Circuit Court will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 2. Norfolk Juvenile & Domestic Relations and General District Courts will be open on Jan. 2.

Revised Holiday Trash and Recycling Collection Schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Jan 2: Trash and recycling collections as scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Jan 1: No trash and recycling collections. Make-up days are Saturday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 3.

Bulk item pickups for Wednesday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27, must be requested by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Bulk item pickups for Friday, Jan. 2, and Saturday, Jan. 3, must be requested by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Request bulk pickups anytime on the MyNorfolk mobile app or the online portal or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ready to toss your tree? Place natural or artificial trees, with decorations removed, at the curb on your regular trash collection day. No bulk pickup requests are needed to dispose of holiday trees through Jan. 30.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Revised Street Sweeping Schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 24: Make-up day – Monday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 25: Make-up day – Tuesday, Dec. 30

Friday, Dec. 26: Make-up day – Monday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Jan. 1: Make-up day – Monday, Jan. 5

Friday, Jan. 2: Make-up day – Monday, Jan. 12

Please remember to move vehicles from the right-of-way so sweepers can fully access the curbline. Click here to search for street sweeping operations by address.