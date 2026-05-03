Norfolk Community Services Board Recognizes Mental Health Awareness

NORFOLK, Va. – May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to reduce stigma and encourage open conversations about mental wellness. Norfolk Community Services Board (Norfolk CSB) provides community‑based mental health, substance use, homeless services and developmental services to more than 6,000 residents each year. As the City’s primary provider, Norfolk CSB invites the community to join in recognizing the importance of mental health and the power of support at two engaging events for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Norfolk CSB Prevention Services, in partnership with Virginia Stage Company and Booker T. Washington Academy of the Arts, presents a free community performance of Every Brilliant Thing on Wednesday, May 13, at Booker T. Washington High School. The event also features a special student performance by Academy theatre students, community partners providing on-site mental health and wellness resources, and a student art gallery.

The community is also invited to come together on Friday, May 15, for Norfolk CSB’s Mental Health Matters event, a free, family‑friendly gathering focused on education, connection and wellness. Enjoy outreach from Norfolk CSB and community partners, games, music, arts and crafts, wellness resources, food, beverages and more.

Every Brilliant Thing presented by Norfolk CSB Prevention Services in partnership with

Virginia Stage Company and Booker T. Washington Academy of the Arts

Wednesday, May 13

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School Theatre (1111 Park Ave.)

Free – Recommended for ages 14+

Mental Health Matters Community Event

Friday, May 15

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lafayette Park (3500 Granby St.)

Free and open to all!