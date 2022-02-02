Norfolk Department of Human Services Recruiting for Winter 2022 Gateway Academy

Program connects Norfolk residents with local career training opportunities

NORFOLK, VA – The Department of Human Services’ Career and Readiness Employment Services T.E.A.M. is recruiting Norfolk residents for its Winter 2022 Gateway Academy. The program connects eligible residents with career training opportunities with local providers.

Training is available in the following fields:

Certified Customer Service Professional

Certified Medical Assistant

Certified Nursing Assistant

Commercial Driver’s License (must have valid driver’s license)

CompTIA A+

Medical Administrative Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

ServSafe Food Protection Manager

Skilled Trades – Welding, Plumbing, Carpentry

A high school diploma or GED is required for some of the programs and some criminal convictions may exclude participation in certain training programs.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must reside in Norfolk, receive SNAP benefits. Additional requirements apply. To be screened for eligibility, click here.

Gateway Academy participants must first complete assigned activities during a four-week period while enrolled, including but not limited to job readiness classes and professional development workshops. Upon completion of all activities, participants will be eligible for funding with local training providers.

Applicants must be able to participate in services virtually either by phone, email or on a computer.

Applications are being accepted now through Friday, February 25. To enroll and learn more, contact Melissa Ross at (757) 793-1450 or Melissa.Ross@norfolk.gov.