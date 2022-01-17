Norfolk Department of Public Health Offers COVID-19 Testing by Appointment Only

Beginning January 11, 2022, the Norfolk Department of Public Health will be offering COVID-19 Saturdays – Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., by APPOINTMENT only. Testing will take place in a tent at the Military Circle Mall parking lot. The center will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests—the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19.

Given the high demand for testing, the Community Testing Center will operate by appointments only and be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday thru Thursday. The Norfolk Health Department will place staff on site to assist individuals with lack of access to internet or who may require further assistance with registration. The testing facility will be closed on Fridays. To find an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment. Enter zip code 23502.

CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested, based on the information provided in the appointment system. PCR test results are usually available within a few days and are very effective in detecting an active COVID-19 infection, even if asymptomatic. These CTCs are coordinated by the State VDH office and will be operating in addition to existing Community Testing Events which have been locally coordinated and administered through local health departments and community partners.

Appointments are made through the Virginia Department of Health’s system.

To Make an Appointment:

Online here using the zip code 23502

Call 877-VAX-IN-VA

Test results will be sent via text or email message, based on the information provided in the appointment system. A phone number will also be provided, if individuals are unable to retrieve results electronically. Results may take up to 48-72 hours.

Who Should Get Tested:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19.

People who have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 should be tested to check for infection at least 5 days after they last had close contact with someone with COVID-19. The date of the last close contact is considered day 0.

People not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine who are prioritized for expanded community screening for COVID-19.

People not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine who have been asked or referred to get testing by their school, workplace, healthcare provider, state, tribal, local or territorial health department.

Who Does NOT Need to Get Tested:

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered, as long as they do not develop new symptoms, do not need to get tested.

Know When to Get Tested: