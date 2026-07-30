Norfolk Earns Statewide Recognition: NFK2050 Named Virginia’s Best

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is proud to announce that NFK2050, the City’s comprehensive plan adopted by City Council in December 2025, has been named the 2026 Virginia Plan of the Year for communities with populations over 100,000 by the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA VA).

This award recognizes the exceptional vision, community collaboration and implementation-focused approach that define NFK2050, a 25-year roadmap designed to guide Norfolk’s growth, resilience and quality of life.

Norfolk was recognized for its strong commitment to accountability and implementation, including a public dashboard, clear metrics and tools that integrate the plan directly into City decision‑making. It was also recognized for its level of public engagement, with more than 150 in person events and over 2,100 community touchpoints gathered through workshops, open houses, youth sessions, digital tools and grassroots outreach. The plan emphasizes intentional engagement with historically underrepresented communities to ensure that all residents have meaningful opportunities to shape Norfolk’s future.

The award was formally presented at the APA Virginia Annual Conference in Danville.