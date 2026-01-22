Norfolk Elections Office Recognizes Help America Vote Day

NORFOLK, Va. – As the 2026 election season begins, the Norfolk Office of Elections is recognizing Help America Vote Day on Jan. 27 by inspiring greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and helping to ensure safe, secure, accurate, and accessible elections.

Officers of Election are an integral part of the election process. Volunteering to serve as an Officer of Election is one of the most meaningful ways that Americans can demonstrate their civic duty within their community.

As America celebrates 250 years, the Norfolk Office of Elections is setting a recruitment goal of 250 residents to serve as Officers of Election in 2026.

Officers of Election greet voters, distribute ballots, assist curbside voters and those with disabilities, set up and monitor voting stations, process absentee ballots, and help first-time voters. Positions are diversified and individuals may rotate some duties based on the needs and staffing at the precinct.

Consider volunteering today by completing the Officer of Election Interest Form.