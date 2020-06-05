Norfolk Expands Outdoor Public Amenities

NORFOLK, VA – Following Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to move Virginia into Phase 2, Norfolk is reopening all dog parks, the Northside skate park, neighborhood parks and public tennis courts today. Playgrounds, basketball courts, outdoor pools, and splash pads will remain closed.

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people and the public is required to maintain 6 feet of separation, unless with family members.

Norfolk recreation centers and libraries will remain closed. Residents are able to access library books and other services online, including the Sargeant Memorial Collection at https://www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org/. Slover online materials and programs are available at https://www.sloverlibrary.com/. Residents are encouraged to participate in the many online recreation programs on Recreation, Parks and Open Space’s Facebook page.

Norfolk: Safe and Strong is the City’s multi-pronged approach to recovery. Recreation centers and libraries will add additional in-person services by taking into consideration the following:

Health and safety of the public and city employees Budget constraints due to the impact of COVID-19

For updates to City operations, visit the Frequency Asked Questions (FAQ) on Norfolk.gov or monitor the City’s social media platforms.