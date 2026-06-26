Norfolk Festevents Announces 2026 Ocean View Beach Park Season

Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Festevents is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the 2026 Ocean View Beach Park Season of Events. The summer season officially began on Sunday, May 24, with the return of Big Bands on the Bay, a weekly Sunday evening concert series from 6 PM to 8 PM, through Sunday, July 5. Enjoy swing and classic big band sounds as the sun sets over the Chesapeake Bay.

The always-popular Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returns Friday, July 3, this year, launching a summer packed with live music, food trucks, family activities, and more — select evenings, July-September, from 6 PM to 9 PM*.

In addition to all the fun, Ocean View Beach Park itself is undergoing exciting new enhancements to make your visit even more enjoyable. These innovations are designed to create a more welcoming, inclusive, and dynamic space for the community to gather and celebrate.

All events are free & open to the public. View the full schedule and details at:OceanViewBeachPark.org

2026 OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK SUMMER FUN SERIES

Event Date

Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (Wonderland) Friday, July 3

A Tribute to the Grateful Dead with Wolph Friday, July 10

80s/90s Decades Party with Blackout Friday, July 17

Crush Night with Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos Friday, July 24

Beach Party with Eric Staab Friday, July 31

Country Night with The James Henry Morgan Gang Friday, August 7

L.O.V.E. Ocean View & VIP Crew Party with The Party Fins Band Friday, August 14

Family Fun Night Friday, August 21

Labor Day Celebration & Fireworks (Brasswind) Saturday, September 5

Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Sunday, December 6

*The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 3, and Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, September 5, will take place from 6 PM – 9:30 PM to accommodate the fireworks shows.

2026 OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK BIG BANDS ON THE BAY SERIES

Event Date

Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing Sunday, May 24

Khedive Notables Dance Band Sunday, May 31

The Top Hats Orchestra Sunday, June 7

Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing Sunday, June 14

Khedive Notables Dance Band Sunday, June 21

The Top Hats Orchestra Sunday, June 28

Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing Sunday, July 5