Norfolk Festevents Announces 2026 Ocean View Beach Park Season
Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Festevents is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the 2026 Ocean View Beach Park Season of Events. The summer season officially began on Sunday, May 24, with the return of Big Bands on the Bay, a weekly Sunday evening concert series from 6 PM to 8 PM, through Sunday, July 5. Enjoy swing and classic big band sounds as the sun sets over the Chesapeake Bay.
The always-popular Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returns Friday, July 3, this year, launching a summer packed with live music, food trucks, family activities, and more — select evenings, July-September, from 6 PM to 9 PM*.
In addition to all the fun, Ocean View Beach Park itself is undergoing exciting new enhancements to make your visit even more enjoyable. These innovations are designed to create a more welcoming, inclusive, and dynamic space for the community to gather and celebrate.
All events are free & open to the public. View the full schedule and details at:OceanViewBeachPark.org
2026 OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK SUMMER FUN SERIES
Event Date
Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (Wonderland) Friday, July 3
A Tribute to the Grateful Dead with Wolph Friday, July 10
80s/90s Decades Party with Blackout Friday, July 17
Crush Night with Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos Friday, July 24
Beach Party with Eric Staab Friday, July 31
Country Night with The James Henry Morgan Gang Friday, August 7
L.O.V.E. Ocean View & VIP Crew Party with The Party Fins Band Friday, August 14
Family Fun Night Friday, August 21
Labor Day Celebration & Fireworks (Brasswind) Saturday, September 5
Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Sunday, December 6
*The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 3, and Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, September 5, will take place from 6 PM – 9:30 PM to accommodate the fireworks shows.
2026 OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK BIG BANDS ON THE BAY SERIES
Event Date
Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing Sunday, May 24
Khedive Notables Dance Band Sunday, May 31
The Top Hats Orchestra Sunday, June 7
Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing Sunday, June 14
Khedive Notables Dance Band Sunday, June 21
The Top Hats Orchestra Sunday, June 28
Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing Sunday, July 5