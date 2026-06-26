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Norfolk Festevents Announces 2026 Ocean View Beach Park Season

HRMessenger Staff , , , ,

Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Festevents is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the 2026 Ocean View Beach Park Season of Events. The summer season officially began on Sunday, May 24, with the return of Big Bands on the Bay, a weekly Sunday evening concert series from 6 PM to 8 PM, through Sunday, July 5. Enjoy swing and classic big band sounds as the sun sets over the Chesapeake Bay.

The always-popular Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returns Friday, July 3, this year, launching a summer packed with live music, food trucks, family activities, and more — select evenings, July-September, from 6 PM to 9 PM*. 

In addition to all the fun, Ocean View Beach Park itself is undergoing exciting new enhancements to make your visit even more enjoyable. These innovations are designed to create a more welcoming, inclusive, and dynamic space for the community to gather and celebrate.

All events are free & open to the public. View the full schedule and details at:OceanViewBeachPark.org

2026 OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK SUMMER FUN SERIES

Event                                                                                                                         Date                                       

Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (Wonderland)            Friday, July 3

A Tribute to the Grateful Dead with Wolph                                                             Friday, July 10

80s/90s Decades Party with Blackout                                                                     Friday, July 17

Crush Night with Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos                                        Friday, July 24

Beach Party with Eric Staab                                                                                   Friday, July 31

Country Night with The James Henry Morgan Gang                                            Friday, August 7

L.O.V.E. Ocean View & VIP Crew Party with The Party Fins Band                     Friday, August 14

Family Fun Night                                                                                                      Friday, August 21

Labor Day Celebration & Fireworks (Brasswind)                                                  Saturday, September 5

Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting                                                                      Sunday, December 6

*The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 3, and Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, September 5, will take place from 6 PM – 9:30 PM to accommodate the fireworks shows.

2026 OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK BIG BANDS ON THE BAY SERIES

Event                                                                                     Date                                                                           

Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing                             Sunday, May 24

Khedive Notables Dance Band                                         Sunday, May 31

The Top Hats Orchestra                                                     Sunday, June 7

Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing                             Sunday, June 14

Khedive Notables Dance Band                                         Sunday, June 21

The Top Hats Orchestra                                                     Sunday, June 28

Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing                             Sunday, July 5