Norfolk Festevents Announces 2026 Season of Events

Norfolk, VA — Norfolk Festevents is proud to present its 2026 Season of Events, a celebration of more than 40 years of bringing dynamic waterfront festivals and events to the community. Tickets for the 2026 Season of Events will be available for purchase starting Monday, January 12, at 10 a.m. at Festevents.org. A presale for the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival will begin Friday, January 9, at 10 a.m. for previous year’s ticket purchasers.



The season kicks off in early May with the 18th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (May 2 & 3), followed by the 36th Annual Bayou Bon Vivant Cajun Music & Food Festival (May 15-17).

From June 19-23, 2026, Norfolk, Virginia will take center stage for a convergence of monumental events—Sail250® Virginia, Juneteenth Norfolk, and the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest—all unfolding across five unforgettable days along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. This historic alignment marks the first time that these three significant celebrations will share the same stage, creating a unique moment of reflection, unity, and commemoration for our city, our region, and our nation.

Don’t miss out on the 43rd-anniversary celebrations for the Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks (July 4) and the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Sentara Health Plans (August 21 & 22). Previous year’s ticket purchasers will receive early access to Jazz Festival ticketing starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 9. Other notable summertime events include the 25th Annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival (July 18), and the 6th Annual NashFest 757 Music & Food Festival (September 12).

The 2026 season wraps up in the fall with the 37th Annual Virginia Children’s Festival (October 3), the 38th Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (October 17 & 18), and the 13th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Market (December 5). Join us for a memorable experience at Town Point Park. Find the complete schedule of the 2026 Season of Events below.

Stay up-to-date with Festevents on social media at @Festevents or on Festevents.org for information on additional new programming and events, including bands, family entertainment, and interactive experiences.

Norfolk Festevents also produces the annual summertime events in Ocean View Beach Park, including the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks, Themed Friday Nights, and Big and Bands on the Bays, in addition to operations at TowneBank Fountain Park in Downtown Norfolk and Five Points Park. Visit OceanViewBeachPark.org for more details on Ocean View events.