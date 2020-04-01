Norfolk Festevents Cancels 2020 Harborfest, Postpones Bayou Boogaloo Due to Impacts of COVID-19

Norfolk, VA – In guidance with the statewide Stay at Home Order, effective until June 10, issued by Governor Ralph Northam and the Commonwealth of Virginia on Monday, March 30, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines to cancel or postpone large events in the near future, Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. has canceled the 2020 Norfolk Harborfest: Music, Food & Maritime Festival, originally scheduled for Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 2020, and will return June 11- 13, 2021.

In addition, the 2020 Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival, originally scheduled for Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, 2020, will be postponed to a later date this year. The new date for Bayou Boogaloo has yet to be determined.

“Norfolk Harborfest, the longest running maritime event in the nation, is one of Hampton Roads’ best loved traditions which honors every year our strong maritime and military communities,” states Norfolk Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger. “While we will not be able to continue this tradition together in person this year, the spirit of Harborfest continues every day as we together in our homes honor our maritime and military partners who continue to be on the front line during this crisis,” Scherberger adds. “Please be assured that when this is over, we will be ready to resume our work immediately to bring our communities back together again in friendship and celebration. Until then, stay safe, well, and healthy.”

As of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the following events produced by Norfolk Festevents have been postponed or canceled:

44th Annual Norfolk Harborfest: Music, Food & Maritime Festival (canceled)

31st Annual Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival (postponed, new dates TBD)

14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (postponed, new dates TBD)

Chip & Sip: A Waterfront Happy Hour Golf Series (postponed, new dates TBD)

TowneBank Fountain Park Opening (postponed; new dates TBD)

Big Bands on the Bay at Ocean View Beach Park (May, June dates postponed; new dates TBD) Friends of Festevents Peter G. Decker, Jr. Golf Tournament (postponed, new date TBD) Friends of Festevents Gala (postponed, new date TBD)

New dates for the listed postponements have yet to be determined, but will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festevents will announce at a later date options to redeem tickets for the rescheduled dates or refund policy for ticket purchasers for:

Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival once new dates been confirmed.

once new dates been confirmed. Bayou Boogaloo once new dates been confirmed.At this time, all other events produced by Norfolk Festevents remain scheduled as planned, but are subject to change.The Norfolk Festevents office at 120 West Main Street is closed to public walk-ins until further notice. However, Norfolk Festevents will maintain normal business operations Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.The following are several ways to stay in contact with us during this time: