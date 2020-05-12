Norfolk Firefighters to Appear on Shark Tank

Episode airs on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m.

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Fire-Rescue is excited to announce that two of its own will be featured on an episode of the acclaimed reality show Shark Tank to pitch a product that could help make escaping house fires easier.

Brett Russell and Eric Hartsfield are both part of the technical rescue team at Fire Station 7 on West 43rd Street. Together they created Rescue Ready, a fire escape ladder that is pre-connected and located just below the window to give families a practical and realistic means of escape in a house fire. The duo has been developing the product for the last four years and drove out to California to pitch it in June of 2019.

Russell and Hartsfield say they went on the show not just to pitch their product, but also to promote fire safety and demonstrate the need for self-rescue tools like theirs due to the changes in building construction and fire spread.

In addition to the product seen on Shark Tank, the pair has developed a new and improved version that will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter very soon.

The episode will air this Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ABC.