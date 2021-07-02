Norfolk Fourth of July Fireworks Celebrations Scheduled for Town Point Park, Ocean View Beach Park

Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Festevents and the City of Norfolk are excited to announce a full weekend of Fourth of July waterfront celebrations for Independence Day, including fireworks shows at Town Point Park on Sunday, July 4, and Ocean View Beach Park on Friday, July 2.

“We are excited to announce the return of these two spectacular events!” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “Let’s continue to be mindful of the health and safety of others as we enjoy July 4th weekend.”

The Fourth of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group at Town Point Park, in partnership with the City of Norfolk and the City of Portsmouth, is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, from 5pm to 11pm along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront with the one of the largest fireworks shows in the region beginning at 9:30pm over the Elizabeth River.

The celebration will also feature a full afternoon of patriotic musical performances, including the U.S. Fleet Forces Ceremonial Band (8:45-9:30pm), the U.S. Fleet Forces 4-Star Edition Band (6:45-8:15pm), and Brasswind (5:00-6:15pm), along with a DJ afterparty beginning at 10pm. Festival guests can also enjoy all-American food favorites, including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, and more, in addition to beer, wine, and themed cocktails. Guests are allowed to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.

The Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration at Ocean View Beach Park is scheduled for Friday, July 2, from 6pm to 10pm with fireworks starting at 9:30pm above the Chesapeake Bay. The OV celebration will also feature live music from local dance-pop party band Wonderland, as well as food trucks, beer & wine, children’s activities, and much more.

Both events are free and open the public.

Norfolk Festevents continues to work closely with local and state health departments to ensure guest safety and well-being. Please view local and state COVID-19 guidance before attending events.

More information on upcoming events at both Town Point Park and Ocean View Beach Park will be announced soon. Go to Festevents.org for details.

