Norfolk Health Department to Host Back-to-School Community Day

Free Physicals, Immunizations, Gaming Bus and Family Resources

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Health is excited to invite local families to its upcoming Back to School Community Day where families can get their game on while getting all they need to be healthy for the upcoming school year.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 24, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 830 Southampton Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510.

This event supports families as they prepare for the school year with required school immunizations, sports and school entrance physicals, and a wide variety of vendors and activities.

Families can expect:

FREE school immunizations to those who qualify (bring valid ID, shot records and insurance info, if available)

FREE sports and school entrance physicals provided by Sentara healthcare professionals

A health fair-style event with community resources and vendors

A gaming bus courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department

Fun activities and giveaways

Services are geared toward students entering Pre-K, Kindergarten, 7th grade, and 12th grade.

Partner organizations include Sentara Health, Norfolk Public Schools, Old Dominion University, YMCA of South Hampton Roads, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Family Justice Center, the Virginia Zoo, Chartway Credit Union, Nauticus, REACH Inc., YWCA South Hampton Roads, Norfolk Community Emergency Response Team, and others committed to student wellness.

This event is one of many efforts by the Norfolk Health Department to ensure that every family feels welcomed and supported in getting ready for the school year.