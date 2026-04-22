Norfolk Host Recycling Day with Special Waste Collection

NORFOLK, Va. – Spring is here and it’s the season for cleaning and decluttering! Residents can freshen up closets, garages, sheds and shelves and clear out and dispose all the household hazardous waste, dusty electronics, plastics and more at Keep Norfolk Beautiful’s “Norfolk Recycles Day” Special Waste Collection Event on Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Azalea Baptist Church (3314 E. Little Creek Rd.).

This drive-through and drop-off event offers Norfolk residents the opportunity to properly dispose of items that include paint, batteries, pesticides, cooking and automotive oils, propane tanks and more, free of charge. Proof of residency may be required. Residents can also bring personal documents for secure, on-site shredding and drop off used, expired, worn or otherwise unsafe child safety seats for recycling.

Volunteers will be on site to accept canned and nonperishable food donations for the PrimePlus Senior Center Food Pantry. Pet food donations for the Norfolk Animal Care Center Pet Pantry will also be accepted – any size or flavor, wet or dry, as long as it’s unopened. Visit www.norfolk.gov/petpantry for more information.

“Norfolk Recycles Day” Special Waste Collection Event

Saturday, May 9

9 a.m. – noon

Azalea Baptist Church (3314 E. Little Creek Rd.)

FREE for Norfolk residents. Proof of residency may be required.

For more information and a comprehensive list of accepted items, visit www.norfolk.gov/swce.

Click HERE for a downloadable, sharable flyer.

Special thanks to Azalea Baptist Church for hosting this event. Partners from SPSA Norfolk, Goodwill Hampton Roads, Shred-It, AAA Tidewater Virginia, Drive Safe Hampton Roads and City of Norfolk Waste Management are providing services. Volunteers from Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Norfolk CERT, Norfolk Environmental Commission and Camellia Shores Civic League will be helping on site.