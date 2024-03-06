Norfolk Hosts Flood Strategy Open Houses

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is hosting a series of Resilient Norfolk Flood Strategy Open Houses in March at four locations throughout the city. Through informative displays, these open houses are designed to share information on the projects planned and tools available to address flooding.

The open houses will cover topics such as Understanding Flood Risk, Stormwater Improvements, Coastal Storm Risk Management Structural Projects, Emergency Preparedness, Tips to Protect Your Property and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with City representatives and provide input on various elements of Norfolk’s flood strategy.

The open houses will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at each location:

March 14: Southside STEM Academy at Campostella, 1106 Campostella Rd.

March 19: East Ocean View Senior Center, 9520 20th Bay St.

March 21: Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library, 1425 Norchester Ave.

March 25: Lambert’s Point Community Center, 1251 W 42nd St.

All open houses will contain the same information. There will be no formal presentation during the open houses. Residents can join at the most convenient date, time, and location for them.