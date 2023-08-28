Norfolk Human Services Career Fair

By: City of Norfolk

Get started on your future at Norfolk Department of Human Services’ upcoming Career Fair.

Network with the team, learn about job openings and career opportunities, apply on-site, and more!

Newly graduated? Looking for a career change? Get started on your future at Norfolk Department of Human Services’ upcoming Career Fairs.



-Network and explore open positions and career opportunities

-Apply in advance (preferred) or on location

-On-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers available

-Please bring your resume and references

Norfolk Department of Human Services Career Fair

Thursday, September 7

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lambert’s Point Community Center

1251 W. 42nd St.

Norfolk, VA 23508