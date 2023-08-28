Business Business Opportunities Career Opportunities Education Events Featured Finances Local Local News 

Norfolk Human Services Career Fair

By: City of Norfolk

Get started on your future at Norfolk Department of Human Services’ upcoming Career Fair. 

Network with the team, learn about job openings and career opportunities, apply on-site, and more!

-Network and explore open positions and career opportunities
-Apply in advance (preferred) or on location
-On-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers available
-Please bring your resume and references

Norfolk Department of Human Services Career Fair
Thursday, September 7
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Lambert’s Point Community Center
1251 W. 42nd St.
Norfolk, VA 23508

