Norfolk Human Services Career Fair
By: City of Norfolk
Get started on your future at Norfolk Department of Human Services’ upcoming Career Fair.
Network with the team, learn about job openings and career opportunities, apply on-site, and more!
Newly graduated? Looking for a career change? Get started on your future at Norfolk Department of Human Services’ upcoming Career Fairs.
-Network and explore open positions and career opportunities
-Apply in advance (preferred) or on location
-On-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers available
-Please bring your resume and references
Norfolk Department of Human Services Career Fair
Thursday, September 7
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Lambert’s Point Community Center
1251 W. 42nd St.
Norfolk, VA 23508