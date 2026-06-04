Norfolk I-64 East Traffic Shift Start for Express Lanes

NORFOLK — Starting as early as overnight June 8, motorists traveling on I-64 east in Norfolk will encounter a new traffic pattern near the I-564 interchange as construction of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Norfolk Segment continues.

As part of this long-term traffic configuration, eastbound traffic on I-64 from just west of I-564/Granby Street (exit 276) to Tidewater Drive (exit 277) will be shifted to the left, from the outside lanes to the inside lanes, to allow for continuing roadway work, barrier setting, striping, bridge rehabilitation, and signage installation along the outside portion of the roadway.

This temporary traffic pattern is scheduled to be implemented over several nights and is estimated to remain in place until late summer 2026. All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs, and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT’s free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

Hampton Roads Express Lanes Norfolk Segment (Phase 1A) Project

This work is part of the first phase of HREL Norfolk Segment construction projects which started in summer 2023 and includes the conversion of the existing inside shoulder along I-64 into a high-occupancy tolled, part-time shoulder Express Lane running alongside the three existing general-purpose lanes between Patrol Road and Tidewater Drive for a total of 2 miles, as well as the widening and rehabilitation of several existing bridges on I-64.

This HREL Norfolk Segment will ultimately become a part of an overall continuous 45-mile high-occupancy toll Express Lanes network on I-64, from west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake. As traffic demand continues to increase in the region, incorporating the Express Lanes dynamic tolling model, together with other interstate improvements, provides an additional approach to managing congestion in the long term and providing more travel choices and a reliable travel network for Hampton Roads motorists. For more information on the Hampton Roads Express Lanes projects and to learn more about construction updates, traffic impacts, and to sign up to receive project updates, visit the HREL website (64expresslanes.org).

The HREL website features an interactive map to help motorists stay informed about long-term traffic impacts across all HREL projects. The map displays current long-term lane and ramp closures along the HREL corridor, offering a user-friendly way to view potential travel impacts and focus on locations most relevant to each trip. Whether planning a daily commute or keeping up with project progress, the map can help motorists navigate I-64 with greater awareness. To explore the map, visit VDOT’s Long-Term Traffic Impacts page.