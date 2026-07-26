Norfolk Joint School of Public Health Earns Accreditation

The Joint School of Public Health at Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University has earned accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH).

As the nationally recognized accrediting body for schools and programs in public health, CEPH formally acted to accredit Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University in a multi-partner School of Public Health during their June 11-13, 2026, meeting. CEPH’s decision to accredit the Joint School of Public Health is retroactive to January 9, 2023; the date the council approved the initial application request to become an accredited school of public health.

“Earning accreditation reflects years of vision, collaboration and determination and signals to students, employers and community partners that we are meeting the highest standards in public health education, while remaining focused on the needs of the communities we serve,” said Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “This is a proud moment to recognize the continued dedication and expertise of our faculty and staff, as well as our commitment to playing a vital role in improving local communities and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“This accreditation demonstrates the importance of regionalism in Hampton Roads and what becomes possible when higher education institutions unite with a shared purpose to address critical regional needs, including improved health outcomes. Norfolk State University’s partnership in the Joint School of Public Health reflects our deep commitment to preparing the next generation of public health professionals who will eliminate health disparities and strengthen communities across Virginia and the nation,” said Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

“This accreditation is not only the culmination of efforts, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Joint School of Public Health,” said Li-Wu Chen, Ph.D., M.H.S.A., founding dean and professor for the school. It marks the school’s programs among the top in the country, assuring students their education meets high academic standards for research and educational goals.

“The CEPH accreditation aligns with our goals for student opportunities and meaningful education, deepens our community partnerships and generates lasting public health impact throughout the region and beyond,” Dr. Chen said.

The accreditation is for the Bachelor of Science in Public Health, the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health, the Master of Public Health programs at both Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University and the Ph.D. in Health Services Research.

The school, a partnership between Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University, was founded in September 2024, following approval by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, to educate the next generation of public health leaders and improve population health and well-being. As the only school of its kind on the East Coast, the accreditation builds upon the successes and community focus of Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University and the legacy of Eastern Virginia Medical School, which integrated into Old Dominion University on July 1, 2024.

The Joint School of Public Health was made possible through significant investments from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Sentara Health. In 2021, the Virginia General Assembly approved a $2.5 million budget amendment, patroned by Sen. Mamie E. Locke and Del. Alex Q. Askew, to support the development and operation of the collaborative school. That same year, Sentara Health contributed $6 million across the three partner institutions — $2 million each to Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University and then-Eastern Virginia Medical School — to help launch the initiative.

In addition to the CEPH accreditation, the school has sought and maintained a variety of accreditations for other programs in the Joint School of Public Health, highlighting the school’s commitment to rigorous educational standards, Dean Chen said.

The school’s Master of Health Administration plans to seek accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) in the future. Additionally, the Bachelor of Science in Public Health’s major in Health Services Administration is also certified by the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA). The Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health is accredited by the National Environmental Health Science and Protection Accreditation Council, and is currently seeking re-accreditation, with a decision expected later this year.

“National accreditation from CEPH reflects the excellence that has long defined our public health programs and the power of bringing those strengths together in one joint school,” said Alfred Abuhamad, MD, executive vice president for health sciences at Old Dominion University. “It affirms our shared commitment to preparing the next generation of public health leaders, while improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

