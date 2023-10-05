Norfolk Launches NFK2050

By: City of Norfolk

Residents are invited to participate in creating a long-term comprehensive plan.

NFK2050 (or “Norfolk2050”) is the process the City of Norfolk is undertaking to create a new comprehensive plan, replacing the existing comprehensive plan known as plaNorfolk2030. NFK2050 will create a framework for how the City will grow and evolve over the next 25 years and will include numerous opportunities for residents and stakeholders to provide input on the future of Norfolk.

The comprehensive plan relies heavily on public input to ensure the vision, goals, strategies, and actions contained within it represent a unified direction from the community. That’s why the City of Norfolk is seeking resident input to help identify challenges and opportunities and set a path to improve the quality of life for all who call Norfolk home.

The project launches this fall with the first community workshop taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Harbor Park. Residents will learn more about the comprehensive plan process, and ways they can be involved as well as provide their vision for the future of Norfolk on the vision wall “By 2050, Norfolk Will Be…”

Two additional community workshops will take place during the nearly two-year process.

Once adopted, NFK2050 will be used to guide the City’s decisions on many topics that affect the daily lives of residents and stakeholders, including (but not limited to) capital budgeting, public facilities and investments, land use policies and regulations, natural and human hazards, environmental protection, historic preservation, arts and culture, housing, transportation and mobility, education, and economic development.

Find out more at www.nfk2050.com.

Community Workshop

Saturday, Oct. 7

Noon – 4 p.m.

Harbor Park, 150 Park Ave.

(Third Base Concourse Patio)