NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has been named a 2026 All-America City by the National Civic League, one of only 10 communities nationwide to receive this prestigious recognition. The award honors Norfolk’s commitment to strengthening civic health, building trust and creating community-led solutions that deliver lasting impact.

Last week, members of Team Norfolk, alongside residents and community partners, traveled to Denver, Colorado to participate in the All-America City Awards. Norfolk’s award-winning presentation featured residents, youth leaders, nonprofit partners, faith leaders, neighborhood advocates, staff and elected officials, reflecting the collaborative spirit that defines the City’s ‘Powered by People’ approach to civic engagement and community problem-solving. The award recognizes not only innovative programs, but the collective commitment of the entire Norfolk community to building a stronger, safer and more connected city.

Norfolk’s application highlighted three resident-powered initiatives shaping the City’s future:

People First: Stability Powered by People

The human infrastructure behind the St. Paul’s Transformation, People First, ensures families are at the center of redevelopment efforts. With 94% of Tidewater Gardens households participating in the program, 89% of families are now stably housed. Median household wages among participating families have grown an estimated 7% year-over-year and access to healthcare has expanded significantly, with 96% of adults and 100% of children now enrolled in health insurance coverage. Student attendance and grade performance are at their highest levels since the program began, underscoring the deepening connection between stable housing, economic mobility and long-term family wellbeing.

The human infrastructure behind the St. Paul’s Transformation, People First, ensures families are at the center of redevelopment efforts. With 94% of Tidewater Gardens households participating in the program, 89% of families are now stably housed. Median household wages among participating families have grown an estimated 7% year-over-year and access to healthcare has expanded significantly, with 96% of adults and 100% of children now enrolled in health insurance coverage. Student attendance and grade performance are at their highest levels since the program began, underscoring the deepening connection between stable housing, economic mobility and long-term family wellbeing. Community 1ST: Safety Powered by People

More than 60 credible messengers provide daily outreach, conflict mediation and trauma-informed interventions in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by violence. The program has strengthened resident trust and become a key component of Norfolk’s broader community violence intervention and prevention strategy through daily outreach, conflict mediation, trauma-informed interventions and trusted relationships in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by violence. Community 1ST also supports the City’s Norfolk Safe Starts initiative, expanding prevention and intervention efforts in local schools

More than 60 credible messengers provide daily outreach, conflict mediation and trauma-informed interventions in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by violence. The program has strengthened resident trust and become a key component of Norfolk’s broader community violence intervention and prevention strategy through daily outreach, conflict mediation, trauma-informed interventions and trusted relationships in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by violence. Community 1ST also supports the City’s Norfolk Safe Starts initiative, expanding prevention and intervention efforts in local schools NeighborCare Norfolk: Belonging Powered by People

Developed in direct response to resident feedback, NeighborCare brings City agencies, health providers and workforce partners directly into neighborhoods through recurring, place-based service hubs. Since launching in 2025, more than 1,400 residents have connected with onsite services, including programs like InterGen showing significant academic and wellness gains for youth and seniors alike.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Norfolk’s long legacy of resilience and reinvention continues to guide a future powered by community. The All-America City Award affirms Norfolk’s leadership in developing trusted partnerships, strengthening neighborhoods and creating a city where every resident belongs.

For more information about Norfolk’s All-America City work, visit 2026 All-America City Finalist – Norfolk, VA – National Civic League.

