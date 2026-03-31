Norfolk Nauticus Celebrates Military Children Month with Special Admission

Norfolk, Va. — In honor of the Month of the Military Child, Nauticus is proud to recognize and celebrate the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of military-connected youth with a special April promotion presented by Chase.

Throughout the month of April, military families are invited to explore Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin with an exclusive offer: one free military child admission with the purchase of a military adult ticket. This initiative is designed to provide meaningful, educational experiences for military families while acknowledging the vital role military children play in supporting their families and communities.

Located in the heart of downtown Norfolk, Nauticus offers an engaging blend of maritime discovery, hands-on STEM learning, and naval history. From interactive exhibits to self-guided exploration aboard one of the largest and last battleships ever built, families can experience a full day of connection, learning, and adventure.

“This offer is a small but meaningful way for us to give back to the military families who are such an important part of our community,” said Rehn West Saunders, Deputy Director of External Affairs and Advancement at Nauticus. “We are especially proud to recognize military children during this month and provide opportunities for them to learn, explore, and create lasting memories.”

The Month of the Military Child is observed nationally each April, recognizing the more than 1.6 million military children who face unique challenges and experiences as part of military life.

Nauticus extends its gratitude to Chase for presenting this offer and supporting opportunities for military families to engage with maritime history and hands-on discovery.

“Chase is proud to support military families across Virginia—especially the children who show remarkable resilience as they navigate military life,” said Kevin Thomas, Regional Director at Chase. “We’re honored to partner with Nauticus to help create more accessible, memorable family experiences this April and to recognize military-connected kids during the Month of the Military Child.”

Offer Details:

Valid April 1–30, 2026

One free military child admission per paid military adult admission

Available for active-duty personnel

Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

For more information, visit Nauticus’ website.