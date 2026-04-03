Norfolk Notice of Budget Public Hearing April 8

Council will meet next for the Budget Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 8th at Granby High School at 6:00pm. Attached please find the Notice of Meeting.

A Citizen who wishes to address Council concerning a consent, regular or public hearing matter on the agenda, or new business (held on the first meeting of the month) should register to speak with the City Clerk by 3:00 pm the day of the meeting by calling (757) 664-4253 or e-mailing ccouncil@norfolk.gov. Register your name, address, phone number and e-mail address.

Watch Norfolk City Council meetings live on Cox TV48 and online at www.norfolk.gov or download the NorfolkTV app from your preferred app store, on AppleTV or on Roku enabled TVs.

Watch rebroadcasts at here.