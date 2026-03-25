Norfolk Offers Free Transit Rides on Earth Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is again offering free fares for everyone to commemorate Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22.



Free rides will be available all day on HRT’s bus, light rail, ferry, Paratransit and OnDemand Rideshare services.



“Earth Day is a great way for Hampton Roads residents to try transit at no cost,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO. “Free travel on Earth Day is a way to thank our customers while encouraging new riders to leave their vehicles behind and try transit, especially with rising gas prices.”



Plan your trip using HRT’s system map.



Community Cleanups

For those seeking hands-on volunteer opportunities, HRT is offering community organizations, corporate groups and civic leagues the opportunity to clean bus stops throughout April.



Volunteers are encouraged to spend one hour tidying pre-determined bus stops. Volunteers will be issued safety vests and cleaning supplies and are urged to be mindful of bus and vehicle traffic while picking up litter and aware of passengers’ use of amenities when cleaning around shelters and benches. To sign up, visit the Clean Up Form.



Am I Clean?

HRT’s new bus stop signs enable customers to quickly and easily report any cleanliness issue at bus stops. Using a cellphone, they can scan the QR code on any bus stop sign and enter their observations. This technology enables HRT to more efficiently maintain and improve responsiveness to cleanliness and safety issues at bus stops. The data is used in real time to make more informed decisions and improve the overall customer experience. To learn more, visit HRT’s MyStop page.



Adopt-a-Stop

For organizations and companies wanting to make a lasting impact, HRT also offers the Adopt-a-Stop program to help maintain nearly 2,800 transit stops, keeping our communities clean and beautiful. For at least one year, adopters agree to pick up and dispose of litter and report issues such as graffiti or broken signage and shelters. HRT will provide adopters with supplies that include trash containers, safety vests, brooms with pans, trash bags and rubber gloves.



Live Green Norfolk event

Stop by the Live Green Norfolk event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at Lafayette Park to meet representatives from HRT and goCommute, the region’s commuter options program. They’ll be answering questions about transit and alternative ways to get to and from work.



Commute Smarter

GoCommute can help you commute smarter by saving time and money when you carpool, vanpool, take transit, bike, walk or telework. goCommute supports transportation solutions to reduce traffic congestion and get commuters to work. goCo also offers guaranteed rides for commuters experiencing unexpected emergencies.