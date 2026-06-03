Norfolk Offers Free Transit to Cosmic Baseball Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Baseball fans are encouraged to take transit to the sold-out Cosmic Take Over Tour at Harbor Park Stadium this weekend.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is providing free rides on the Tide light rail and Elizabeth River Ferry for the glow-in-the-dark games on June 5 and 6.

Courtesy of the City of Norfolk, free rides on The Tide will be available starting at 2:30 p.m. for each game as well as two hours after each game. Trains will operate about every 10 minutes prior to each game and about seven minutes afterward.

Meanwhile, special ferry service, compliments of the City of Norfolk, will operate between North Landing in Portsmouth and Harbor Park, just steps from the stadium. This service runs every 30 minutes starting at 3 p.m. until the ferry dock is clear after each game ends. Fans can show their game tickets for free rides.

A block party begins outside the stadium at 4:30 p.m. each day. Gates open at 6 p.m. with game time slated for 7:30.

Free parking is available at four park-and-ride lots to catch The Tide:

Newtown Road Station, Newtown Road and Kempsville Road.

Military Highway Station, Curlew Drive and Corporate Boulevard.

Ballentine/Broad Creek Station, Ballentine Boulevard and I-264.

EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station, Brambleton and Colley Avenues. This location is available for Saturday’s game only.

Fans can also park for free at both MacArthur Center garages and take the Tide from Monticello Station, MacArthur Square or Civic Plaza stations to Habor Park Station.

When leaving the stadium, fans using light rail are urged to be patient and observe lines that will be set up outside the stadium, near the main entrance. One line will be for eastbound Tide light rail traffic in the direction of Newtown Road, with the other for westbound travel toward EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station.

HRT reminds fans to be safe around the tracks. Use designated crosswalks and sidewalks to reach the station. Don’t stand on or near the tracks.

HRT staff will be available at key light rail stations and at ferry docks to assist fans.