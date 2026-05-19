Norfolk Offices to Close for Memorial Day Observance

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including recreation centers, libraries, The Slover, Norfolk Animal Care Center, Norfolk Courthouse, Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office and Norfolk Department of Public Health will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, May 26.

There are no trash or recycling collections or street sweeping operations scheduled for Monday, May 25. Bulk item pickup requests for Tuesday, May 26, must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22. To schedule a bulk item pickup, use the MyNorfolk app, the MyNorfolk online platform or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer beach season! Norfolk beach lifeguards begin summer duty at Community Beach Park (700 E. Ocean View Ave.) and Ocean View Beach Park (100 W. Ocean View Ave.) on Saturday, May 23, and will be on duty DAILY from noon to 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day). Sarah Constant Beach Park (300 W. Ocean View Ave.) will not have beach lifeguards on duty; patrons swim at their own risk.