Norfolk Opens Grant Applications for Local Nonprofit Organizations

Public meeting to provide additional information

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Slover regarding Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement grants. The meeting will focus on the application process, eligible activities, minimum thresholds for grant funding, priority needs and changes to prior application criteria.

DHCD requests public input on housing and community development needs and the development of proposed activities in advance of the FY 2027 Norfolk HUD entitlement allocations.

Eligible nonprofit agencies may apply for grants for the FY 2027 grant year (Jul. 1, 2026 – Jun. 30, 2027). Applications will be accepted Nov. 24 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2026, and are available at www.norfolk.gov/HUDgrants.

Funded applications will be included in the FY 2027 Annual Plan. The Annual Plan allocates federal resources under the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and the Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG). Through the Plan, the City anticipates distributing approximately $7 million in funds based on federal fiscal year formula allocations.

Interested parties may email HUDentitlement@norfolk.gov or call (757) 664-4267 for additional information or to provide input.