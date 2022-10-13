Norfolk Police Chief Search Team Provides Public Forum & Comment Opportunity

By: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants, the firm selected to assist in the national search for Norfolk’s next Chief of Police, will offer an in-person public forum for residents to provide their input on Tuesday, October 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Norfolk State University.

Residents who are unable to attend the forum, but would still like to provide comment, may do so online at www.norfolk.gov/PoliceChief or through drop boxes located at all Norfolk Public Library branches through Monday, October 31.

Public Forum

Tuesday, October 18 (6 – 8 p.m.)

L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center

700 Park Avenue, Norfolk VA 23504

On-campus parking is free



Citizen input will be valuable during the selection process.

The search process is expected to continue over the next couple of months.

Morris & McDaniel has over 45 years of human resource experience in both the public and private sectors. Its experience includes a broad range of personnel management and personnel screening and vetting to local, state, and federal government agencies. Morris & McDaniel provides research and consulting expertise that combines behavioral science principles with statistical analysis and a practical, defensible approach tailored to the needs of clients.