Norfolk Prevention Coalition Hosts Waves of Care Fair

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Prevention Coalition, Norfolk Community Services Board, Norfolk Youth Council and Norfolk Public Library are partnering with City departments and community organizations to host the inaugural Waves of Care Community Fair on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library (111 W. Ocean View Ave.).

The Waves of Care Community Fair welcomes all individuals and families to attend and connect with local service providers, nonprofits and community partners. While the event is open to everyone, it is especially focused on supporting neighbors who are at risk of or are currently experiencing homelessness, crisis or hardship.

Guests will find on-site resources and referrals including housing and health care assistance, employment support, food and nutritional access, mental health and wellness services, financial assistance, personal care items and more. The goal is to provide a welcoming and dignified environment in which community members can access these vital services.

Waves of Care Community Fair

Saturday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, 111 W. Ocean View Ave.



Event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/wavesofcare



Click HERE for a downloadable, sharable flyer or HERE for a digital poster.

