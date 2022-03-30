Norfolk Public Library Hosts Author and Poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff

By: City of Norfolk

Virtual Workshop to Mark National Poetry Month

NORFOLK, VA – April is National Poetry Month! Join us on Saturday, April 9, at 11:00 a.m. for a virtual workshop with Wisconsin-based author and poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff.

Schonhoff writes about her life in rural Wisconsin, her summer home in coastal North Carolina, and the challenges of being widowed in 2012. She aims to illuminate the world with her powerful words in her poetry. She previously published work in The Solitary Plover and published two books, The Liminal Space and The End of the Beginning.

In the workshop, Schonhoff will lead discussions with participants about poems they’ve written or read. Attendees will also learn to turn ideas into words on paper and write Haikus to share with the group. Exercises on journaling from daily affirmations, goals, and adventures and drawing inspiration from people, and past experiences – tragedy or triumph – will be presented.

Registration is required for this Zoom event. Email Sierra.Sauls@norfolk.gov to register. All participants will be entered into a drawing for free books! Winners must be present to win. For more information, visit the Norfolk Public Library website.