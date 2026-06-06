Norfolk Public Library Juneteenth Celebrations

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Library’s Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library (2350 Berkley Ave. EXT) will host its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate Freedom Day with music, food and all-day entertainment featuring the TFC Band, MLC Project, Becky Livas, cultural exhibits, Buffalo Soldiers, youth activities and much more.

Stop the Violence’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Parade kicks off the day of celebration, stepping off at 10 a.m. at the Diggs Town Rental Office (1619 Vernon Dr.) and ending at Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library.

NPL will also host several Juneteenth programs on June 17 and 18: