Education Local News 

Norfolk Public Library Juneteenth Celebrations

HRMessenger Staff , , , , ,

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Library’s Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library (2350 Berkley Ave. EXT) will host its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate Freedom Day with music, food and all-day entertainment featuring the TFC Band, MLC Project, Becky Livas, cultural exhibits, Buffalo Soldiers, youth activities and much more.

Stop the Violence’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Parade kicks off the day of celebration, stepping off at 10 a.m. at the Diggs Town Rental Office (1619 Vernon Dr.) and ending at Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library.

NPL will also host several Juneteenth programs on June 17 and 18:

LocationNameDateTime
Blyden BranchJuneteenth Read-InJune 174:30 – 6 p.m.
Downtown Branch at SloverJuneteenth Celebration BagsJune 189 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Downtown Branch at SloverJuneteenth: African American Communities in Virginia and BeyondJune 1810 a.m. – noon
Jordan-Newby Anchor BranchJuneteenth Movie NightJune 185 – 6 p.m.
Park Place BranchJuneteenth Collage PartyJune 184 – 5:30 p.m.
Park Place BranchA Juneteenth DeclarationJune 184:30 – 5:30 p.m.