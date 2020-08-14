Norfolk Public Library Offers New Extended Hours at Select Locations

NORFOLK, VA – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, select Norfolk Public Library locations have reopened with new hours. Operating hours are extended Tuesday – Saturday at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch, Mary D. Pretlow Branch and Slover. These branches are closed Sunday and Monday and offer dedicated hours to seniors and patrons with underlying health conditions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Norfolk Public Library (locations currently open)

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch, 1425 Norchester Ave.

Mary D. Pretlow Branch, 111 W. Ocean View Ave.

Slover, 235 E. Plume St.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Seniors, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday – Monday, CLOSED

For more information, visit www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org.