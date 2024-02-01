Norfolk Public Library to Host 2nd Annual Essence of Heart & Soul Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – Celebrate Black history, culture and art with the second annual Essence of Heart & Soul Festival at Norfolk Public Library’s Downtown Branch at Slover from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The Essence of Heart and Soul Festival will highlight Black businesses and the Black dollar, the education of minority students, health and wellness and Black creatives.

The festival aims to bring awareness to the different aspects of community and culture, such as how the Black community has contributed to the growth and advancement of the Hampton Roads area and the success and accomplishments of Black people within our region.

Norfolk Public Library is partnering with Tidewater Waves, Noir Art, and Made in Norfolk Apparel to provide business panels, art galleries featuring local Black artists, vendors, story times, crafts and other featured programs.