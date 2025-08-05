Norfolk Public Schools Provides Free Meals through Federal Program

Norfolk Public Schools has announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

All Norfolk Public Schools will once again participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Each school day, enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch at no charge to the household. Households are not required to submit a meal application form.

A letter to households is posted under the Community Eligibility (CEP) tab at npsk12.com/nutrition. The policy may be reviewed in person at the Office of School Nutrition or online on the Norfolk Public Schools website at www.npsk12.com.

Schools hosting programs or activities after the instructional day are encouraged to participate in the At-Risk Child and Adult Care Foodservice Program (CACFP), a federal program providing snacks or supper free of charge to students. A list of sites, times, and additional information will be posted on School Nutrition’s website, under the Free Meals & Programs tab.