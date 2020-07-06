Norfolk Recreation Centers Reopen Today with Updated Hours

Six recreation centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk will reopen six of its recreation centers today at 10:00 a.m.

The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:

Lambert’s Point

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center

Norview

Huntersville

East Ocean View

Berkley

Residents are encouraged to call ahead and check on the availability of certain facilities. There is a limited number of guests allowed at each recreation center to maintain physical distancing guidelines.

Reservations will be required at the Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center to utilize fitness equipment and to attend group fitness classes.

Visitors must take a short COVID-19 self-questionnaire prior to entering city buildings and must follow all posted COVID-19 related signage including maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from staff and other patrons and 10 ft while exercising.

Norfolk Public Library, in partnership with Recreation Parks and Open Space, will provide express free libraries at Lambert’s Point, Huntersville and Berkley recreation centers by August 1.

For updates to city operations, visit the FAQ located on Norfolk.gov or official City of Norfolk social media platforms.