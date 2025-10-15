Drive-up and drop-off household hazardous waste, e-waste and more!

NORFOLK, Va. – Fall is here, and the holiday season is right around the corner. It’s the perfect time for cleaning and decluttering. Residents can freshen up closets, garages, sheds and shelves and clear out all the household hazardous waste, dusty electronics, plastics and more at Keep Norfolk Beautiful’s “Norfolk Recycles Day” Special Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to noon, at Azalea Baptist Church (3314 E. Little Creek Rd.)

This drive-up and drop-off event offers Norfolk residents the opportunity to properly and safely dispose of items such as paint, batteries, pesticides, cooking and automotive oils, propane tanks and more, free of charge. Proof of residency may be required. Residents can also bring personal documents for secure on-site shredding and Friends of Norfolk’s Environment will be giving away native trees, while supplies last.

With the holidays on the horizon, residents can also drop off canned and nonperishable foods to donate to the PrimePlus Food Pantry. And don’t forget about pets! Residents can also donate pet food to help stock the shelves at the Community Pet Pantry at Norfolk Animal Care Center. Any brand, flavor or type of food for pets is accepted – as long as it’s new and unopened.

Special thanks to Azalea Baptist Church for hosting this event. Partners from SPSA Norfolk, Goodwill Hampton Roads, Shred-It and City of Norfolk Waste Management are providing services. Volunteers from Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Norfolk CERT, Camellia Shores Civic League and local community groups will be helping on site.



Norfolk Recycles Day Special Waste Collection Event

Saturday, Nov. 1

9 a.m. to noon

Azalea Baptist Church (3314 E. Little Creek Rd.)

FREE for Norfolk Residents – Proof of Residency Required

Click HERE for a downloadable flyer with a list of accepted items.