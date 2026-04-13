Norfolk Rhythm of the Stage Opens at Attucks

Norfolk Arts presents new exhibition celebrating the connection between performance and visual art.

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Arts invites the community to step into Rhythm of the Stage, a vibrant new exhibition at The Gallery at the Attucks inside the historic Attucks Theatre. Following the highly successful inaugural gallery exhibition last fall, this latest exhibit provides the perfect moment to experience Norfolk’s newest art space and see how creativity continues to unfold within its walls.

The exhibition opens with a free public reception on Friday, April 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming guests into the Gallery to explore the intersection of art, performance and cultural expression.

Curated by Nyree Dowdy, Art Bridges Cultural Fellow at the Chrysler Museum of Art, Rhythm of the Stage features more than 40 original works by 25 artists from Hampton Roads or with deep ties to the region. The collection highlights the dynamic relationship between performing and visual arts, showcasing pieces inspired by music, dance, the legacy of the Attucks Theatre and the everyday rhythms that shape our lives.

This marks the second exhibition at The Gallery at the Attucks, and the community is invited to celebrate its continued growth. Guests will have the opportunity to meet participating artists, connect with the curator and be among the first to experience this energetic new show.

Rhythm of the Stage Opening Reception

Friday, April 17

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Gallery at the Attucks

1010 Church St., Norfolk, VA

Free and open to the public

Rhythm of the Stage will be on view at The Gallery at the Attucks through October 16. The Gallery at the Attucks, operated by Norfolk Arts, is open to the public one hour prior to events at Attucks Theatre. For more information, visit www.norfolkarts.net/rhythm-of-the-stage.