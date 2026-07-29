Norfolk Shadow’s Second Chances Gives Shelter Dogs Hope

Free adoption event honors a beloved shelter dog by helping others find homes.

NORFOLK, Va. – A beloved shelter dog and a dedicated volunteer are helping create new beginnings for animals still waiting to find their forever homes.

Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC), in partnership with Friends of NACC, is launching Shadow’s Second Chances, a special adoption initiative that will cover adoption fees for adult dogs from July 25 through July 31.

Inspired by the memory of Shadow, a shelter dog who formed a special bond with a dedicated NACC volunteer, the initiative is made possible through her generous donation to Friends of NACC. The gift honors Shadow by helping more dogs and cats begin their next chapter with loving families. The volunteer who created the event is also donating time to photograph adoptable dogs, helping showcase their personalities and connect them with potential adopters.

Shadow’s Second Chances is also an opportunity to remind the community that adopting isn’t the only way to support shelter animals. Anyone can make a difference for homeless animals by fostering, volunteering, donating or sharing adoptable animals with friends and family.

Shadow’s Second Chances Adoption Event

All adoption fees sponsored by Friends of NACC in memory of Shadow

July 25 – 31

Norfolk Animal Care Center (5585 Sabre Rd.)

Adoption hours 1:30 – 6 p.m. daily except Wednesdays.



