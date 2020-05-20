Norfolk Sister City Ningbo, China Donates PPE to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NoMore than 2,000 masks and protective items were donated to Sentara Healthcare

NORFOLK, VA – On May 12, National Nurses Day, Norfolk’s Sister City Ningbo, China donated more than 2,000 masks and other protective items to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The donation included 500 N95 masks, 1500 medical surgical masks, 500 protective gowns, and 500 goggles for Sentara’s medical staff.

The donation was facilitated by Norfolk Sister City Ningbo-Beilun Committee Chair Harry Zhang, Ph.D. Dr. Zhang noted, “I’m thrilled to be part of this act of goodwill on this long journey to beat COVID-19.”

On site to accept the delivery of the donation were Norfolk Sister City Association (NSCA) President Gary Bonnewell and NSCA Secretary and Norfolk Deputy City Clerk Mina Barberis.