Norfolk Stands Up for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Community invited to join in awareness and support.

NORFOLK, Va. – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the City of Norfolk invites the community to join in a show of support for the work being done to protect children and families everywhere.

On Friday, April 3, Norfolk Children’s Services and community partners will plant hundreds of blue and silver “Pinwheels for Prevention” in front of City Hall. Councilman Carlos Clanton (Superward 7), and partner advocates will deliver remarks at 11 a.m., followed by the pinwheel planting, which serves as a reminder of Norfolk’s commitment to keeping children safe from abuse and neglect.

Child Abuse Prevention Month Pinwheel Planting

Friday, April 3

11 a.m.

City Hall, 810 Union St.

Wear BLUE to show your support!

Just like plants need good soil to grow, children need a nurturing environment to thrive mentally, physically and emotionally. Norfolk’s Department of Human Services offers a host of family support services to help keep children safe in our community. Find more information at www.norfolk.gov/prevention or call (757) 664-7790.

It shouldn’t hurt to be a child. Learn to recognize the signs of child abuse and neglect. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the Norfolk Child Abuse Hotline at (757) 664-6022 or 1-800 552-7096.