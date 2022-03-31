Norfolk Stands Up for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By: City of Norfolk

Community invited to join in awareness and support

NORFOLK, VA –April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the City of Norfolk invites the community to join in a show of support for the work being done to protect children and families everywhere.

The month-long observance kicks off on Friday, April 1, with “Wear Blue Day.” Residents can join Norfolk’s Department of Human Services (DHS) in wearing blue for the cause and share their support on social media by tagging @NorfolkVA and using the hashtags #WearBlueDay2022 and #TeamNorfolk.

On Monday, April 11, join DHS staff and community partners for the Child Abuse Prevention Walk and Pinwheel Garden Planting. The Walk begins at noon at 741 Monticello Avenue and ends at City Hall (810 Union Street) where Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will deliver remarks. Blue and silver “Pinwheels for Prevention” will be planted as a reminder of Norfolk’s commitment to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Just like plants need good soil to grow, children need a nurturing environment to thrive mentally and physically. Norfolk’s Department of Human Services offers a host of family support services to help keep children safe in our community. Find more information here, or call 757-664-6370.

It shouldn’t hurt to be a child. Learn to recognize the signs of child abuse and neglect. For more information, visit Prevent Child Abuse Virginia. To report suspected child abuse, call the Norfolk Child Abuse Hotline at 757-664-6022 or 800-552-7096.