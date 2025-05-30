Norfolk State and Howard repeat as recipients of the MEAC All-Sports Awards

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University captured the Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award, while Howard University won the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award.



2024-25 ALL-SPORT TALLIES

The awards were presented during the MEAC All-Sports Award Dinner presented by Coca-Cola® hosted at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort, held in conjunction with the conference’s annual spring meetings.

The all-sports awards are indicators of the overall strengths of the conference’s men’s and women’s athletic programs. Norfolk State and Howard were each presented with a $20,000 check.



Norfolk State University won the Talmadge Layman Hill

Men’s All-Sports Award





Howard University won the Mary McLeod Bethune

Women’s All-Sports Award

“Congratulations to Norfolk State University, including President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb, and the entire athletic department for winning the 2025 Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said.

“I also extend my congratulations to Howard University, including President Dr. Ben Vinson III, Director of Athletics Kery Davis, and the entire athletic department for winning the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award.”

“Receiving these awards is indicative of the overall strength of their athletics programs, and both institutions had a phenomenal 2024-25 academic year,” Stills continued.

In addition, Morgan State was honored academically, posting the MEAC’s highest academic progress rate (APR). For its efforts, the Bears’ athletic department received a check for $10,000.

Delaware State and South Carolina State were recognized as the 2025 co-recipients of the MEAC’s Highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The Hornets and Bulldogs 81-percent GSR is the highest among MEAC institutions spanning the 2014-17 cohorts, and they each received a check for $12,500 from the conference.

In the men’s all-sports award tally, the Spartans collected 46 points finishing 11.5 points ahead of second-place South Carolina State (35.5). NSU won championship titles in the cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field championship and finished as co-regular-season champions in men’s basketball.

South Carolina State won the conference title in football while also claiming the regular season champions title in tennis. North Carolina Central (32) was third in the men’s all-sports standings, and Howard (31) finished fourth.

Howard claimed their eighth Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award finishing first with 60.5 points. The Bison secured the volleyball and softball regular season titles while winning both the indoor and outdoor track & field championships. The Bison finished as runner up in cross country championship and the basketball regular season standings.

Norfolk State finished second in the women’s all-sports standings with 52 points. The Spartans won the cross country championship and claimed the basketball regular-season title for the fourth consecutive year.

This is Norfolk State’s third Talmadge Layman Hill award in the last four years and the Spartans’ 14th overall. Howard picked up its fourth consecutive Mary McLeod Bethune award and its eighth overall.

Points are awarded in a descending order beginning with nine (9) points for championships or first-place regular-season finishes. The second-place team receives seven (7) points. Tied teams split the point total.

Points were awarded for regular-season finishes in every sport but cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field, where points were awarded based on finishes at MEAC championships.

The Mary McLeod Bethune and Talmadge Layman Hill Awards

The Mary McLeod Bethune Award, named after the founder of Bethune-Cookman College, awards the top overall women’s athletic program during the course of one full academic year. The first Mary McLeod Bethune award was given in 1987 to Delaware State University. Former conference member Hampton holds the women’s record with 14 women’s awards.

The Men’s All-Sports Award is named after the late Talmadge Layman Hill, a former player and coach at Morgan State, and former Chairman of the MEAC Steering and Planning Committee, as well as the conference’s first President. Howard University was the recipient of the first Talmadge Layman Hill Award in 1972. Norfolk State has the men’s record with 14 awards.

