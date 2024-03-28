Norfolk State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne in CIT Championship Game

Norfolk State 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 67

NORFOLK, Va. – The Spartans of Norfolk State defeated the Mastadons of Purdue Fort Wayne 75-67 in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT). Christian Ings was named tournament MVP after leading NSU with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Allen Betrand was close behind with 16 points with Jaylani Darden and Jamarii Thomas rounding out the top scorers with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Aftre trailing by ten points at the half, 41-31, the Spartans cut the lead to one points, 47-46, six minutes into the second half. The two squads were neck and neck through the next several minutes but Norfolk State took the lead with 9:11 remianing and never looked back.

