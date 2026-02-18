Norfolk State Engineering Team Places Third at BEYA

Norfolk State University Engineering and Computer Science Students Earn Third Place in the 2026 AMIE Design Challenge Held at the 40th BEYA STEM Conference

Norfolk State University is proud to announce that a team of six students earned third place in a highly competitive field at the AMIE Design Challenge 2026, tying with another university for the honor.

In recognition of this achievement, the team was awarded $4,000 to support student retention initiatives within the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, along with $400 awarded to each student for their outstanding performance.

The interdisciplinary team developed an innovative deployable water treatment system designed to address critical infrastructure failures and provide rapid, sustainable access to clean water during emergencies and disasters. Their solution, known as WAV-E, impressed judges with its technical feasibility, social impact, and market potential.

The team was led by Jordan Simmons , a senior in Electronics Engineering, and included

Curtis Jordan, senior in Electronics Engineering; Jaden Johnson and Thaddeus White, seniors in Computer Science; and Courtney Franklin and Leilani Bell , sophomores in Computer Science.

Competing against 14 other ABET Accredited HBCU Engineering Universities from across the country, the Norfolk State team demonstrated exceptional collaboration, creativity, and engineering leadership. Their project addressed real-world challenges such as water contamination, disaster response, and environmental sustainability, core themes of this year’s competition.

Faculty advisor Dr. Rasha Morsi, Professor and Graduate Program Coordinator of Computer Science, praised the team’s dedication and growth throughout the competition.

“This achievement reflects the talent, dedication, and innovation of our students,”said Dr. Morsi.

“Their ability to translate classroom knowledge into impactful solutions is exactly what this competition is designed to recognize.”

The University also extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Michael Keeve, Dean of the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, for his financial support and continued commitment to student success, which played a vital role in enabling the team’s participation and preparation for the competition.

A special thank you to Britonio Akas, Technical Advisor from Corning Incorporated, whose industry insight and mentorship strengthened the team’s strategic thinking throughout the competition.

The AMIE Design Challenge encourages minority-serving institutions to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving through hands-on design experiences. Earning a top-three placement highlights Norfolk State University’s continued commitment to excellence in STEM education and experiential learning. This accomplishment further reinforces NSU’s growing reputation for producing industry-ready graduates prepared to lead in computer science, engineering, and technology-driven fields.