Norfolk State Falls in Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ATLANTA, Ga. — Norfolk State fell in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday evening in Center Parc Stadium, losing 24-23 to Florida A&M.



Spartan quarterback Jalen Daniels threw ran for one touchdown while completing 7-of-9 attempts for 142 yards. Kevon King put up 146 yards rushing the ball up and down the field with two touchdown runs.



The MEAC holds an 11-7 edge in the all-time series.

The Spartans were explosive out of the gate quickly opening a 14-0 lead over the Rattlers in the first quarter. NSU running back Kevon King got the Green and Gold on the scoreboard within the first two minutes of the game following an 82-yard run, while quarterback Jalen Daniels punched in a one-yard touchdown run extending the lead by two scores.

Florida A&M broke through onto the scoreboard with 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter putting the score at 14-7. The Rattlers added a 33-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the half to pull within four points, 14-10, but the Spartan defense held strong taking the lead into the break.

FAMU took their first lead in the third quarter after a 55-yard touchdown pass, putting the score at 17-14. NSU responded four minutes later with a 29-yard field goal to tie the score at 17 all. The Rattlers struck again with three and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter reclaiming the lead, 24-17.

Norfolk State got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by King, but the Spartans missed the two-point conversion attempt to trail 24-23 with 6:29 remaining on the clock.

NSU’s defense worked to shut down the FAMU defense, but a few ill-timed penalties against the Spartans helped the Rattlers run down the clock and hold on for the one-point victory.