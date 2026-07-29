Norfolk State Football Returns to Lincoln for HBCU Showdown

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University Athletics announced today that its football matchup against Delaware State University on Saturday, October 31, 2026, will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, marking the program’s return to the home of the National Football League’s Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff time and additional game day details will be announced at a later date.

The Spartans’ return to “The Linc” builds on the excitement of last season’s appearance at the venue, a landmark meeting that marked the first college coaching matchup between two former NFL standouts and drew a strong crowd to Philadelphia.

This year’s contest will once again place two historic HBCU football programs on a national stage, celebrating the traditions, rivalries, and culture that define Black college football. The matchup is expected to draw alumni, supporters, and fans from across the Mid-Atlantic region while providing student-athletes from both programs with a memorable experience at one of professional football’s premier venues.

“Returning to Lincoln Financial Field is a tremendous moment for Norfolk State University, our football program, and our student-athletes,” said Norfolk State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb. “Last year showed us just how special this stage can be, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum. We are excited to bring our fans, alumni, and the entire HBCU community back together to showcase the excellence of Norfolk State University.”

The return carries special significance for second-year Norfolk State Head Football Coach Michael Vick, whose NFL career included memorable appearances at Lincoln Financial Field with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Coming back to Lincoln Financial Field never gets old for me — this is a place that holds a lot of special memories,” Vick said. “Last year’s game was a special moment for our program, and to lead our players back onto a field I once called home is something I’ll always cherish. Doing it against Delaware State, led by my former teammate and longtime friend DeSean Jackson, adds another exciting chapter to the matchup. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate the bands, traditions, and pageantry that make HBCU football special.”

Ticket information, kickoff time, parking details, and additional fan experiences will be announced in the coming months through Norfolk State Athletics’ official communication channels.